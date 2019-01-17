Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), as expected, has released the admit card for the 2nd stage exam for the recruitment of Group C ALP/Technician positions today, January 17th. The RRB is scheduled to conduct the exam from January 21st until January 23rd. All the candidates who are eligible to appear for the 2nd stage exam can check the RRB regional websites to download the admit card.

How to download RRB ALP/Technician admit card:

Click on the direct link to access Group C log-in page. Enter the User ID and Password (Date of Birth) and click on ‘Login. The admit card can be accessed on the page which can be printed out. The page also has details on exam date and centre, 1st stage scores, and travel pass for SC/ST candidates.

RB had released the exam date and centre details on January 9th, 2019 and the link for mock exam was activated on January 12th.

The result for the 1st stage was declared on November 2nd but due to a number of objections from the candidates, a revised result had to be released on December 20th. RRB officials claim that the attendance for the 1st stage examination recorded a attendance of 76.76%.

RRB had released the notification for the Group C ALP/Technician recruitment in February 2018 for around 25,500 positions. The vacancies were later revised to 64,037 positions.