Delhi High Court has declared the Delhi Judicial Services 2018 preliminary examination on Thursday, January 17th. Two lists were issued by the High Court, one list detailing all the candidates who have qualified for the next round and another list detailing the result of all the candidates who participated in the exam. The result can be accessed at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

A total number of 564 candidates have cleared the preliminary exam and are eligible to appear for the next phase of Main examination. The list of all the candidates who have cleared the exam can be accessed in this link. Another list details the result all the candidates who had given the preliminary exam. A total number of 12,415 candidates had give the exam who can access their marks in this link.

Delhi Judicial Service 2018 recruitment process will involve Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Viva-Voce and is being conducted to recruit 147 positions. The number of positions for which the initial notification was released was 50 but it was increased to 147 in a latter notification. The details of the Main examination is expected to be released soon at the official website.