Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) released the provisional selection list for the recruitment of 2018 Junior Lineman today, January 18th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam for the recruitment of Junior Lineman (JLM) can check the official website, tsnpdcl.in.

The selection list were released district wise for all five districts for which the recruitment was being conducted. The list is available on the home page of the official website under ‘Announcement’ section or candidates can click on the direct link below for various districts.

The PDF document contains the roll number, name of the candidates, father’s name, category, gender, and district apart from other details.