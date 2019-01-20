Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result of the Group D recruitment today, January 20th, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the exam and are expecting results for the same can check it at the official website, hssc.gov.in. The result page of the website is quite slow but candidates are advised to be patient.

The exam for the HSSC Group D recruitment was conducted on November 11th and November 12th, 2018. The notification for the exam was released August 29th and the process went on until September 24th, 2018. The recruitment is being conducted for the 18,218 positions for matric pass candiadates.

How to check HSSC Group D recruitment result:

Visit the HSSC website. Click on the Result tab on the home page. Click on the link to check the result of the Group D exam or click on the direct link to access the result PDF. The PDF will contain the list of roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the exam. The roll numbers are divided section wise based on the categories and marks obtained.

The PDF says that the result is provisional and the final result will depend on Punjab and Haryana High Court cases. The exam was of 90 marks and 10 marks are allocated for candidate’s socioeconomic background and experience.