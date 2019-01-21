Union Public Service Commission has recently released a notification inviting applications for vacancies in 22 various departments. The commission has advertised a total of 358 vacancies out of which 327 vacancies are for Medical Officer’s posts. Interested individuals can start applying at upsconline.nic.in while the last date to apply is January 31st.

Positions Number of Vacancies Ministry/Department Medical Officer (General Duty Medical Officer) 327 Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Remaining positions 31 In various departments

Here is how to apply for the UPSC positions:

Log in to official UPSC online recruitment website (upsconline.nic.in) Click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Recruitment Posts’ New users should click on ‘New Registration’. If you’re already registered, click ‘Apply Now’ against the relevant post.

Above positions might be suitable/reserved for differently-abled people, and candidates can get the details in the official notification. The notification also details the policy of reservation , desirable experience/qualification, application process among other details. One can access the notification by visiting the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in) and click on ‘Advertisement No. 01 – 2019’ in ‘What’s New’ section.