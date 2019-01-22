Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) 2019 examination admit card has been released at the official website. All the candidates who have registered to appear on the examination can download the admit card from jest.org.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 17th, 2019.

JEST is for candidates who want to pursue a PhD or integrated PhD in Physics, Theoretical Computer Science, Neuroscience or Computational Biology at one of the many participating institutes, which include TIFR, IISER, IISc, HBNI, Bose Institute, and ICTS. The JEST is recognized by the Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB) as a National Eligibility Test (NET).

How to download JEST 2019 admit card:

Visit the JEST’s official website. Enter the Email Address/User Name and Password in the log-in section on the left panel. The admit card can be accessed after logging in and is ready for download and print out.

JEST 2019 exam will be held in exam centres across India. For the full list of JEST 2019 exam centres, click on this direct link. For the list of participating institutes, click on this direct link. Each participating institute may have their own eligibility criteria (direct JEST link here).