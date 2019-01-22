Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the Application Form for the post of Head Constable and it is available at official recruitment site - cisfrectt.in. A total of 429 vacancies have been advertised and candidates need to register first in order to fill up the form, while the last date to apply is February 20, 2019.

Candidates with minimum Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) are eligible to apply for the posts. Age limit should be between 18 to 25 years as on closing date of online applications. Out of the total vacancies, 328 are for Male Head Constable posts, 37 positions for Female candidates and remaining 64 posts for Limited Department Competitive examination (LDCE).

Interested individuals must note that application will be accepted through online mode only at CISF website -cisfrectt.in and no other mode for submission of application is allowed. The recruitment will be done in three stages followed by medical examination. The stages will include a PST, Documentation, OMR/Computer based written examination which will be bilingual i.e. Hindi & English and lastly Skill test that is typewriting test.

The notification states that call up letter/Admit card will be uploaded on the website at each stage. Final selection will be made on the basis of merit in the written examination from amongst the candidates found fit in detailed medical examination & review medical examination. Candidates can further acquaint themselves with details about other eligibility criteria’s and measures by accessing the notification linked here.