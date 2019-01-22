Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has revealed the exam date for the 2018 recruitment of Pharmacits. The preliminary exam for the recruitment will be conducted on February 24th, 2019 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The details on the availability of the admit card for the examination will be released on the website soon.

RSMSSB had released the recruitment notification on August 13th, 2018 for the recruitment of 1736 positions. Of these 1736 positions, 1538 are in non-TSP areas and 198 are in TSP areas.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, for further details on admit card or any other notices related to the examination.

The notification for the exam also stated that strict measures are being taken against cheating and other malpractices and candidates are advised not to resort to any such things.