Nalanda University has started the application process for admissions to Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 for 15 universities in the state of Bihar. All the candidates who want to pursue B.Ed in the state of Bihar can access the official notification and apply for participating in the CET at the official website, biharcetbed.com. The last day to apply for it is February 20th, 2019.

The candidate must have finished at least a bachelor degree with 50% marks to be eligible to apply. Moreover, Master’s Degree in Science/Social Science/Humanity, Bachelors in Engineering/Technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks are also eligible to apply for the CET. The qualifying marks will be relaxed for the candidates from reserved categories.

The application process will be conducted in three stages at the official website. First the candidates to have register in the website. After the registration process, candidates can go through the application process by logging with the credentials generated at the time of the registration.

The last day to fill the application form is February 20th, 2019. Once the application process is finished, application fees must be paid online or at at the State Bank of India and the last day for this is February 22nd, 2019.

The entrance exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 10th, 2019 and the admit card is supposed to be available few days before the exam date.

The result is expected to be declared on March 20th and the counselling process will begin on March 24th. The counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until June 10th after which spot admission round will be conducted.

The candidates can access the notification at the official website or can click on this link to access it. The notification has details on exam pattern, exam syllabus, mock exam, important dates, full counselling schedule, participating university, application process, reservation policy and other information.