Result for the Andhra Pradesh state-level police recruitment board (APSLPRB) Police Constable recruitment exam has been declared. A total of 2,723 vacancies were on advertised for which, over 3.9 lakh candidates had applied. Candidates can check their results on the official site – slprb.ap.gov.in. But currently the website is unresponsive likely due to heavy traffic on the main website.

Multiple posts including SCT PC (civil, SCT PC (AR), SCT PC (APSCP) in the police department and warden in prisons were on the offer. The result for firemen in AP fire and emergency service department has also been declared. And candidates can also check the link —slprb.ap.gov.in/result

AP police constable exam was conducted in 704 centres across the State. The hall tickets were issued to 3.92 lakh candidates and 88.16 per cent appeared for the test. The recruitment exam was conducted from January 6 to 8, 2019 and the answer keys were released on January 8.

The written test comprised questions from English, Arithmetic, General Science, History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy, Current events of national and international importance Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability.