Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer keys for the exam for the recruitment of Assistant Director of Horticulture and Horticultural Officer in the TN Horticultural Service on Tuesday, January 22nd. The answer keys for Horticulture (PG STD and UG STD) and General Studies paper are available now at tnpsc.gov.in.

Apart from the answer keys to Horticultural exam, answer keys for the exam conducted for the recruitment of Lecturer in Statistics for TN Medical Services were also released.

Candidates can also raise objection against the answer in they keys within the 7 days of release of the answer keys and have to submitted online. Thus representation for challenging answers for this exam have to be submitted before 5.45 pm of January 29th. Candidates can click on this link to challenge the answer keys.

How to download TN Horticultural exam answer keys:

Visit TNPSC official website. Under ‘Result’ tab, click on Answer Key button. Click on link under ‘Tentative Answer keys’ column. The link for answer keys for all the subjects are available on the page. Alternatively, direct link for Horticulture (PG STD), Horticulture (UG STD), and General Studies can be accessed. The answer keys for Lecturer in Statistics can be accessed in this page.

The Horticultural Exam is conducted for the recruitment of 74 Assistant Director of Horticulture and 101 Horticultural Officers for Tamil Nadu Horticultural Services. The notification for the recruitment was released on October 25th, 2018 and the examination was conducted on January 12th and January 13th, 2019.