Department of Technological Education, Karnataka, has declared the Karnataka Diploma November-December 2018 results on January 23rd, 2019. The results can be accessed at the official website of the DTE results, bteresults.net. The website is experiencing some problem at the moment but the candidates can check a few hours later.

The results for diploma first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth semester results are available on the website. The results can also be accessed at the btelinx.in. The exams were conducted by the DTE Karnataka in the months of November and December 2019.

How to check the DTE Karnataka Nov-Dec 2018 results: