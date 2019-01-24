Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced selective results for Reserved Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) posts for both Male and Female candidates. The results are available on the official site – uppbpb.gov.in and candidates can directly see the merit list there.

The results declared include 1,366 vacant posts from unreserved category for male Police Constable PAC, while 13 new selections have been announced for female PACs. Merit list for both have been uploaded online and can be accessed by candidates.

Direct recruitment for Police Constable PAC, male and female, 2015 was conducted earlier by UPPRPB. A total of 5,716 posts had been advertised for Male PACs out of which results for unreserved category has been declared now. On the other hand, recruitment for 5,800 female PAC positions was conducted and today’s results include 13 posts reserved for SC candidates.

Candidates can now check their individual results on the website by using their registration number or date of birth, official notification states.

How to check results for UPPRPB Reserved PAC