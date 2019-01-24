current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: January 24th, 2019
Piyush Goyal to handle finance ministry in Arun Jaitley’s absence
- Goyal is also handling Ministry of Railways.
- Arun Jaitley has been away to United States for treatment of an ailment, the nature of which has not been officially revealed
- The last budget of this government is now expected to be presented by Goyal.
- Meanwhile, Jaitley will be a minister without any porfolio.
Priyanka Gandhi appointed Congress GS for UP East Region
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take over the role of General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Eastern region in the first week of February.
- This will be her first official entry into Indian politics.
- The move comes after Congress recently announced that it will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections in UP on its own after the BSP and SP did not want Congress to be part of their alliance.
- Party MP KC Venugopal was appointed as the All India Congress Committee general secretary and Jyotiraditya Scindia as the All India Congress Committee general secretary for Uttar Pradesh West.
Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala presumed dead in a single-engine aircraft disappearance
- Sala was on his way from France to Cardiff, Wales, to join his new club Cardiff City.
- He was on a single-engine Piper PA-46 Malibu aircraft which disappeared from radar around 20 kilometres north of the island of Guernsey on January 22nd, 2019.
- His last Whatsapp audio message suggests he was sceptical about the condition of the aircraft and was scared to board it.
- He had recently from French club Nantes for a reported fee of 17 million euros to the new club which is a record for the Cardiff City.