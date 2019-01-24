Xiaomi India is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone and it is the next generation Redmi Note series device. A quirky tweet by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India head, has teased launch of the upcoming handset without revealing much. Redmi Note 7 is the latest update in the popular Redmi Note series and boasts of whopping 48-megapixel camera.

As reported earlier, the phone was launched in China last month itself and it is expected to be launched in India with mostly minimal or no changes. Alongside the advanced camera sensor, the Redmi Note 7 comes as the first model of the ‘Redmi by Xiaomi’ sub-brand. For the uninitiated, Redmi is now an independent brand separating from Xiaomi banner.

— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 24, 2019

The tweet by Manu Kumar Jain includes a picture with him next to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun holding the Redmi Note 7 in his hand. The tweet also includes upside down text that specifies the arrival of the 48-megapixel camera phone.

The Redmi Note 7 is available in China starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option. The USP of the new phone is indeed its 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor that sits on the dual rear camera setup, along with an f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megapixel sensor. The Redmi Note 7 also comes as the first model of the ‘Redmi by Xiaomi’ sub-brand.

At the time unveiling the Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi also teased the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro that is set to come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor at the back. There is also a rumour that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC.

The smartphone will come as a successor to the Redmi Note 6 Pro that was launched in the country back in November last year. Given Xiaomi’s past record, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is likely to debut in India in the coming days.