The much awaited Redmi Note 7 was launched in China on Thursday. This is also the first phone from Redmi after it was announced as an independent brand. Now coming to the phone, it boasts of some spectacular features for the price it has been launched at. Without a doubt, the 48-megapixel camera in its dual rear camera setup is the key highlight here.

The Redmi Note 7 ticks all the standard features for a phone in its range. It bears a waterdrop-shaped notch, dual rear camera setup, a fingerprint sensor on the back panel, and a 4,000mAh battery. Moreover the mid-range handset also features 2.5D glass protection up front and at the back as well, and comes with a 6.3-inch large display size.

The crucial factor which decides the fate of any product is the pricing. And Redmi Note 7 has been priced quite frugally at at CNY 999 which is roughly Rs. 10,300 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options. There are two more variants as well, a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option variant costing CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,500).

The smartphone is set to go on sale from January 15, and will be made available in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The smartphone sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options.

As for optics, the Redmi Note 7 sports dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor as well with features like AI face unlock, AI smart beauty, AI single shot blur, front HDR, background blur, and more. Notably there is a 4,000mAh battery on board with Quick Charge 4 support.