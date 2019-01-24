Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the names of shortlisted candidates for the Postgraduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) interview process. Call letters for the interviews for the above-mentioned positions have also been released.

All the candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check if they have been shortlisted for the interview round and download the call letter from kvsangathan.nic.in. The interviews will be conducted from February 11th to February 14th, details of which have been released.

The interviews will be conducted at Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Bhopal, Jaipur, and Delhi depending on the position for which the candidates has applied for. The details of the interview schedule and date can be accessed in a notification which is available in this link.

The notification also has cut-off marks for various categories and subjects for which the recruitment of TGT and PGT are being conducted.

Candidates can check the Announcement page of the official website to access the list of shortlisted candidates or can access the list in this direct link. The link also has details of the interview date, time, and venue.

The KVS had conducted the written examination for the recruitment of the position of TGT and PGT in the month of December 2018 and the answer keys for the exams were released on January 11th, 2019. The interview call letter for the recruitment of Principal and Vice Principal was released on January 17th, 2019.