Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the answer keys for the examination of the recruitment of TGT, PGT, TGTs (Misc Category), and PRT on January 11th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can access the answer keys and OMR sheet at the official KVS website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Candidates can also challenge the answers from the answer keys in the prescribed format available at the official website. The last day to challenge the answers is 5.00 pm of January 14th, 2019. It should be noted that the any challenge submitted after this deadline or challenges that do not fit the prescribed format will not be considered.

How to download KVS answer keys:

Click on the direct link for to access the KVS answer key website. Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on ‘Login’. The Answer keys and OMR sheet will be available for download and reference.

KVS also released a notice detailing the the release of the answer keys and the rules to challenge which can be accessed in this link. The examination for the position of TGT and PGT recruitment against advertisement number 14 was conducted on December 22nd and December 23rd, 2018.