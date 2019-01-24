JNTUH BTech/BPharm IV-1 results declared; check at jntuhresults.in
JNTUH declared the results for both regular and supplementary examinations today at the official website.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, has declared the B.Tech and B.Pharmacy IV-I (4-1) examination results today, January 24th, 2019. Apart from that, the University has also declared other Undergraduate and Postgraduate course results.
The candidates who have appeared in the examination of B.Tech and B.Pharmacy examination in the university can check the result at jntuhresults.in. The result for both regular and supplementary students are available. Apart from that, the result for revaluation has also been declared.
The examination for all the above-mentioned courses were conducted in the month of November 2018. The website is also hosting results of M.Tech, M.Pharmacy, MBA, MCA, B.Tech (CCC), and One-Time Chance examination on the result website.
How to check JNTUH 2018 UG/PG results
- Click on this direct link to access the JNTUH Results page.
- Click on the relevant course for which one wants to check the result.
- The course section will expand and candidates can click on the relevant semester for which they want to check the result.
- Enter the Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha code and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.
- The results are also available on these links: Link 1 and Link 2. Click on the relevant semester and enter the log-in details.