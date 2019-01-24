Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, has declared the B.Tech and B.Pharmacy IV-I (4-1) examination results today, January 24th, 2019. Apart from that, the University has also declared other Undergraduate and Postgraduate course results.

The candidates who have appeared in the examination of B.Tech and B.Pharmacy examination in the university can check the result at jntuhresults.in. The result for both regular and supplementary students are available. Apart from that, the result for revaluation has also been declared.

The examination for all the above-mentioned courses were conducted in the month of November 2018. The website is also hosting results of M.Tech, M.Pharmacy, MBA, MCA, B.Tech (CCC), and One-Time Chance examination on the result website.

How to check JNTUH 2018 UG/PG results