Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications from engineering diploma holders for filling 386 Section Officer Grade I, Section Officer Grade II, and Deputy Manager vacancies. The application process began on January 24th, 2019 and the last day to submit the application is February 7th, 2019. Candidates can go through the application process at mpscmanipur.gov.in.

There are 253 vacancies for Section Officer Grade I Civil, 17 for Section Officer Grade II Civil, 59 for Section Officer Grade I/Deputy Manager Electrical, 45 for Section Officer Grade II/Assistant Manager, and 2 for Deputy Manager IT. All the positions are for various state government departments.

Interested candidates must be domiciled from the state and must have knowledge of at least one Manipuri language. The candidate must be between the ages of 21 and 38 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The candidate must have completed diploma in Engineering in relevant field.

How to apply for MPSC 2019 recruitment:

Candidates have to first go through the registration process at empsconline.gov.in. Click on the ‘Sign up’ button on the top right corner of the website. Upload the various documents mentioned in the notification to fulfill the registration process. Once registered, click on ‘Login’ on the home page to apply for the desired position. After submitting the application form, take a print out of the submitted form for future reference.

Candidates can access the official notification in this link to get more information on eligibility criteria, breakdown of vacancies, reservation policy, syllabus, and other details.