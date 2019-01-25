Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the 2018 Lab Assistant recruitment today, January 25th, 2019. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can check the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, to download the admit card.

Earlier it was reported that the RSMSSB will be conducting the Lab Assistant exam on February 3rd, 2019 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total number of 1200 lab assistant position of which 954 are in the non-TSP areas and 246 in the TSP areas.

How to download RSMSSB 2018 Lab Assistant admit card:

1. Visit the RSMSSB official website.

2. Click on Admit card button on the home page.

3. Click on the link for downloading admit card for Lab Assistant position.

4. The page will open detailing the recruitment drive. Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ button on the right panel.

5. Enter the required details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’.

6. The admit card will be displayed which should be printed out and carried to the exam centre.