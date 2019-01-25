Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the final answer keys for the recruitment of SCT PC, Warder, and Fireman preliminary examination today, January 24th. According to reports, the Board has made two corrections from the tentative answer keys which were released on January 8th.

The Board has also activated the link for candidates to download the final answer keys and OMR sheet for reference of the candidates. Candidates can visit the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in and click on the relevant link under the ‘Latest News’ section to download the answer sheet and OMR sheet.

The board has released a statement according to multiple reports that 145 objections were received against the answers on tentative answer keys. Upon evaluation, two objections were found to be genuine, which have been corrected in the final answer keys.

The board also said that since the exam is qualifying in nature, the corrections have not affected any candidate adversely.

The result of the exam was released on January 22nd, 2019 in which around 1.09 lakh qualified for the next around out of around 3.52 lakh candidates who attempted the examination.

The recruitment is being conducted for the posts of SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women), SCT Police Constable (AR) (Men & Women), SCT Police Constable (AI’SP) (Men) in Police Department and Warder (Men) & Warder (Women) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department and Firemen (Men) in A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department.