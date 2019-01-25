Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of all the candidates recommended for the final appointment for Combined Medical Services Exam (CMSE) 2018 on its official website. The marks can be accessed by anyone at upsc.gov.in. UPSC had released the final result of the CMSE 2018 on January 16th, 2019.

According to the merit list, Eashan Srivastava has topped the CMSE 2018 exam by scoring 431 marks out of possible 600 marks. The second and third ranks were cornered by Sarthak Mehta (413 marks) and Shailvi Singhal (409 marks), respectively. A total of 440 candidates were recommended for the final appointment.

The final merit list including the marks obtained by all the candidates can be accessed at the official website under ‘What’s New’ section. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the PDF which contains all the details.

UPSC CMSE 2018 registration process began on May 2nd, 2018 and the part 1 preliminary examination July 22nd, 2018. UPSC conducted the CMSE exam for the following posts: Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, and Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, of which there are 300, 16 and 138 vacancies, respectively.