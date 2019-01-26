The Staff Selection Commission has just confirmed notification release date for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment. The commission will released the recruitment notification for Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination-2018 on February 1, 2019.

Notice however does not give any further details as the official notification will contain details about last date to apply and exam dates. Indian Express however has reported that the online application will be available on the official website till February 25, 2019. The examinations is scheduled to be conducted from September 23 to 27, 2019.

The Commission has also released the examination calendar for the examinations to be conducted in academic year 2019. According to SSC, the commission will advertise for the Combined Higher Secondary Level examinations in the month of March. While the online application process for the Combined Graduate Level exam, Tier I for 2018 that has been muddled in court battle for quite some time now will begin from May 5, 2019.

Tentative dates for several other examinations conducted by SSC have been released as well. However these are mere speculative dates and only official notification for particular examination can confirm the dates for recruitment process. So candidates are advised to consider the calendar as rough estimate when the exam might be conducted and not to be confused with actual exam dates.