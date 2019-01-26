Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced one vacancy each in Ministry of Home Affairs and in Government Medical College & Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration. The vacancy at MHA is an administrative position that is of a Assistant Director while the post in Medical College Chandigarh is for a potential professor cum Medical Superintendent. Interested candidates can check the notification at upsc.gov.in and apply at upsconline.nic.in. The last day to apply for these positions is before midnight on February 14th, 2019.

Vacancy details

Positions Number of Vacancies Ministry/Department Assistant Director (Management) 1 North Eastern Police Academy, (NEPA), Ministry of Home Affairs Professor of Hospital Administration-cum Medical Superintendent 1 Government Medical College & Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration

Above positions might be suitable/reserved for differently-abled people, and candidates can get the details in the official notification. The notification also details the policy of reservation , desirable experience/qualification, application process among other details. One can access the notification by visiting the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in) and click on ‘Advertisement No. 02 – 2019’ in ‘What’s New’ section.

Here is how to apply for the UPSC positions: