The Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test or K-TET 2019 examination is supposed to start from February 2nd. The KTET website was updated today stating that the KTET category III exam scheduled to be conducted on February 4th will now be held on February 5th. Other papers will be held as per the original schedule.

This is how the new schedule looks:

KTET Paper Date Time K-TET Category I 02/02/2019 - Saturday 10.00 am - 12.30 pm K-TET Category II 02/02/2019 - Saturday 2.00 pm -4.30 pm K-TET Category III 05/02/2019 - Tuesday 2.30 pm - 5.00 pm K-TET Category IV 06/02/2019 - Wednesday 2.30 pm - 5.00 pm

KTET 2019 hall ticket were released on January 22nd which are still available for download at KTET’s home page, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can click on the hall ticket link on the home page and enter the log-in details to access the hall ticket.

The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers. The links for syllabus and model question paper for all categories are available in this link.