Madhya Pradesh High School TET admit cards were released today by the MP Professional Examination Board. Candidates can directly head to the PEB website – peb.mp.gov.in to download the same. However the board has not released hall ticket for subjects whose exam is scheduled after February 8th.

How to download admit card for MPPEB High School TET 2018

Visit the official site - peb.mp.gov.in Click on the ‘test admit card- high school TET’ link A new page with TAC links for individual subject is available Click on the desired subject link Login using application no and DOB and download the admit card

The exam is scheduled to begin from February 1st, 2019 and will continue till February 11th. The exams will be conducted in two session through the day that is a morning session followed by a noon session. Admit cards are usually released 10 days prior to the exam, hence we can safely presume that MPPEB will release admit cards for all subject in coming two-three days.