Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Indore has released final results for State Service Examination 2018. The result includes Obtained Marks Information for all the selected candidates and candidates can check the list at the MPPSC site - mppsc.nic.in.

The last stage of the SSE recruitment process which is the personal interviews was conducted by the commission from December 31, 2018 until January 23, 2019. A list of 895 successful candidates along with their marks has been uploaded in a pdf format.

How to check MPPSC SSE 2018 results

Visit the official site - mppsc.nic.in or mppscdemo.in Click on the results tab which will open a new page Then click on the first link that reads Obtained marks information - SSE 2018 A pdf list will open, look for your name and marks obtained from the list Or visit this direct link to access the list of successful candidates in SSE 2018

According the information available, Harshal Chaudhary has topped the examination with 1023 marks. While Rachna Sharma scored the highest that is 976 marks among female candidates.