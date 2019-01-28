Budget 2019: Farm stress busters, tax sops on government agenda
On February 1, the government is set to present its last Budget ahead of the elections. Conventionally, a government at the end of its term has gone in for a vote on account rather than a full Budget.
A vote on account, also known as interim Budget, essentially means that the government seeks the approval of Parliament for meeting expenditure for the first four months of the fiscal year
The budget is likely to include some tax sops for the middle class and also unveil measures to alleviate rural stress.
Centre likely to announce a ₹10,000 per-farmer income transfer scheme, among other steps.
More snowfall, rain predicted in HP from January 30th
The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy snowfall and rains in Himachal Pradesh from Wednesday, an official said on Sunday.
A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan and adjoining plains from January 29 and it would lead to scattered to fairly widespread rain and snowfall.
Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place with a low of minus 17 degrees Celsius
‘Red scarf’ protesters march against ‘yellow vest’ violence in France
More than 10,000 people wearing red scarves marched through Paris in protest at “yellow vest” violence during the anti-government demos that have drawn tens of thousands of people to the streets over the past 11 weeks.
Many protesters joining the rally said they were not against “yellow vest” demands for greater help for France’s poor, but were sick of the clashes and destruction that have marked protests for 11 consecutive Saturdays since mid-November.
Naomi Osaka becomes first Japanese player to win Australian Open
Naomi Osaka’s victory at the Australian Open for a second consecutive Grand Slam title, edging Petra Kvitova on Saturday night made her the first tennis player from Japan to reach No. 1 in the rankings.