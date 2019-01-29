Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) had invited applications for the recruitment of 1,746 Junior Clerk and Junior Assistant positions on December 29th, 2018 and today, January 29th, is the last day to apply for the same.

All the candidates who are interested in applying for these positions will have to do so by today end of the day at osssc.gov.in.

The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 32 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories. The candidates must have a valid residential certificate and should have registered at an employment exchange on or before the date of application.

Qualification wise, the candidate must have cleared graduation and must possess basic computer skills and knowledge of Odia language.

Here is how to apply for OSSSC 2018 Junior Clerk/Asst Recruitment:

Candidates must first register themselves at the official website by clicking on the ‘Register’ button on the home page. Click on the ‘New User’ button against the relevant advertisement. Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Proceed to Registration’. Fill in the registration form which will general log-in credentials. Visit the home page again and click on ‘Login’ button. Enter the log-in credentials and fulfill the remaining application process. Candidates can take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The OSSSC will conduct a written and practical examination which will include Language Test (English and Odia), Objective General Knowledge, Objective Mathematics, and Basic Computer Skills for a total of 385 marks.

The candidates must also go through a practical exam which will include Essay and Letter Writing exam in Odia and Basic Computer Skills. The date of examination is not yet known and will be announced at a later date on the official website.

The candidates can access the official notification in this link to get more information on the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, exam syllabus, reservation policy, department for recruitment among others.