AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released a press release stating that the candidates who have cleared the 2018 sub-inspector recruitment first stage exam will have two more days to fill up the form for the Physical Endurance and Physical Measurement Test round. The application process for the PET/PMT round will end today, January 29th, at 5.00 pm.

The press release, which can be accessed under the ‘Latest News’ section of the website, also stated that the admit card for the PET and PMT for the SCT PC 2018 recruitment will be available on January 30th, Wednesday. All the candidates who have not completed the Application II process can do so at slprb.ap.gov.in. The admit card, once released, will also be available on the same website.

The Board had conducted the exam for the recruitment of SCT Sub Inspectors of Police (Clvll) (Men & Women), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (AR) (Men & Women), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men) in Police Department and Deputy Jailors (Men) & Deputy Jailors (Women) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department and Station Fire Officers (Men) in A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department on December 16th and the result was declared on December 27th, 2018.