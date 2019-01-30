The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released a notification for the recruitment of Driver Operator for the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response & Fire services Department on January 29th.. There are a total of 85 vacancies for the position in 13 districts.

The application process will be conducted offline and the application form is available at the Office of the Superintendent of Police of the concerned district against a cash payment of Rs. 10/-.

The application forms were available from January 29th, 2019 and will be available until February 6th, 2019. The last day to fill the application form and submitting at the district SI Office of Police along with copies of the certificates is February 7th, 2019.

The candidates have to go through the physical measurement and driving tests from February 19th, 2019 to March 9th, 2019 at Vishakhapatnam (February 19th to February 21st), Eluru (February 23rd to February 26th), Ongole (March 2nd to March 5th), and Kadapa (March 7th to March 9th).

Candidates can access the notification in the official website under ‘Latest News’ section where they can get district-wise breakdown of vacancies, category-wise breakdown of vacancies, address of PMT and driving test among other details. More information will be available on the application form.