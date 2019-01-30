Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Recruitment Board (RSMSSB) has released the written exam result for the recruitment of Livestock Assistant (LSA) and Physical Training Instructor (PTI) 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website, rsmsssb.rajasthan.gov.in, to check the result.

The exam for the recruitment for 2077 Livestock Assistant in which 1,833 positions are for non-TSP area and 244 for the TSP areas was conducted on October 21st, 2018. The written exam for PTI position was conducted on September 30th, 2018. The PTI position has a total vacancy of 3,930 positions in non-TSP area and 570 in TSP areas.

The final result of the above exams can be obtained at the official website and by click on the ‘Results’ tab on the home page. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the results of LSA and PTI. A PDF document will get downloaded which will have roll number of all the successful candidates. The document also has category-wise cut-off marks.

The successful candidates have been given provisional allotment and a total number of candidates who have been included in the list is 150% of the total vacancies. All candidates need to go through the document verification process after which number allotment will be issued based on the merit list.

Apart from these results, the Board also declared Lab Assistant 2016 result for both TSP and non-TSP for one position each, which can be accessed at the Results tab from the home page.