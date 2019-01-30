Periyar University released hall tickets for the PRIDE 2019 practical examination on their official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in. Candidates can download the same using their registration number and date of birth from this direct link. The practical exams scheduled to begin in February.

PRIDE examination is held annually for selecting candidates for admission to UG degree, UG certificate, PG degree, MBA, MCA, MSc (IT), PG Diploma Programme, BLIS, MLIS and UG Diploma courses through distance mode.

How to download PRIDE Hall Ticket

Go to the official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in Click on the PRIDE Hall Ticket link flashing on the home page Enter the date of birth, registration number Submit the details

The University established a directorate for distance education namely Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). It offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Periyar University was established on September 17th, 1997 and the university covers four districts – Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. The University started providing distance education under the name PRIDE from 2001-2002 academic year.