Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2019 official brochure has been released and the registration process has begun. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the OJEE 2019 can apply at ojee.nic.in. The official brochure is also available on the website. The exam is set to be conducted on May 12th, 2019.

OJEE 2019 process will be conducted by JEE Cell, Gandamunada, Bhubaneshwar and the last day to fill the OJEE 2019 application form is March 20th, 2019. The admit card will be issued on April 20th, 2019 and the result is expected to be declared in the first week of June 2019.

OJEE exam is conducted for Undergraduate Courses in (Lateral Entry) Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Postgraduate course like MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCH, MPHARM and Int. MBA in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-financed Institutes in the State.

How to apply for OJEE 2019:

Log in to the official website. Click on the registration button on the home page. Click on the appropriate form for registration. Complete the registration process which will generate a log-in credential. Use the log-in credential to log-in and completely the application process which will involve completing the application form, uploading photo, signature and left thumb impression, paying application fees, and taking the print out of the application form.

The candidates are advised to go through the brochure for further details on the eligibility criteria and application process in this link. The syllabus for various exams is available in this link.