Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for the written exam conducted for the recruitment of Junior Inspector of Cooperative Societies for Cooperative Department on Wednesday, January 30th. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys for all the subjects at tnpsc.gov.in.

Answer keys for all the subjects, that is General Tamil, General English, and General Studies are available on the websites. Candidates can also challenge the answers on the answer keys and the challenge needs to be submitted before 5.45 pm of February 6th, 2019. Candidates who want to submit the challenge can click on this link.

Here is how to check the TNPSC answer keys for Jr. Inspector of Co-op Societies:

Visit the TNPSC website. Hover on ‘Results’ tab and click on Answer keys button. Click on the link under the ‘Answer Keys’ section against the relevant notification. A new page will open which will have links for answer keys for all the subjects (Direct Link).

The exam for the Junior Inspector was conducted on January 27th, 2019. The Commission had released the notification for the recruitment on October 23rd and aims to fill 30 vacancies of the position.