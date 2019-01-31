NEET PG 2019 results are scheduled to be declared today as per the official notification released by NBE. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, PG is as the name suggests is a common entrance level examination that is mandatory for candidates to secure admission to medical colleges in India.

The results are expected to be declared around 5 pm today and it will be declared on official site only – nbe.edu.in. While there is no official confirmation from NBE about the timing for result declaration, Times of India in a report has cited ‘highly placed sources’ having confirmed the latest information.

National Board of Examination (NBE) is the administrative body that oversees, organizes and conducts NEET and other similar entrance exam. The NEET PG examination itself was conducted on January 6th, 2019 and while the results were reported to be declared today on January 31st, 2019.

NEET-PG 2019 is the single entrance exam for admissions to Postgraduate MD/MS/Diploma Courses for the academic session 2019 except for AIIMS, PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

NEET-PG exam had 300 multiple-choice questions on a computer-based platform and the exam duration was for 3-1/2 hours. For marking purposes each correct response would be counted as 4 marks and wrong answers will lead to 1 mark deduction.