Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur had earlier notified multiple vacancies under Agriculture Department. Now the board has confirmed the admit card release date and recruitment exam date for Agriculture Supervisor recruitment. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from February 1st on wards directly from the official site - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Exam for the same is scheduled to be conducted on February 10th, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates have been advised to report at the examination center at one and half hour early in order to smoothly complete the security check.

On a separate note, RSMSSB has also released notification announcing admit card release date for Anganwadi Supervisor (female) recruitment. The admit cards will be available for download from the same date above that is February 1st, 2019. While, the exam is scheduled to be held on February 10th from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, candidates can directly download the admit card online.

A total of 1832 vacancies were advertised for Agruculture Supervisor which included 1589 posts under the unreserved category while 243 positions were marked as reserved for category candidates. On the other hand, there were 309 vacancies for Anaganwadi Worker Quota posts out of which 18 were reserved positions.