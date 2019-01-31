AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for the 2018 sub-inspector recruitment Physical Endurance and Physical Measurement Test (PET and PMT) round. All the candidates who are eligible and have registered to participate in the second round of the recruitment can download the hall ticket from slprb.ap.gov.in.

The Board had conducted the first stage written exam for the recruitment on December 16th, 2018 and the result for the same was declared on December 27th, 2018. The candidates had to register and upload all the necessary document to appear on the second stage on or before January 29th. The board will also conducted the process of document verification along with PET and PMT.

How to download SLPRB SI PET/PMT hall ticket:

Visit the APSLPRB official website. Click on the Hall Ticket tab on the home page. Click on the link for SI recruitment and then click on the ‘Download Call letter’ link (direct link). Enter the required details. The hall ticket will appear and can be downloaded and printed out.

The Board will recruit SCT Sub Inspectors of Police (Clvll) (Men & Women), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (AR) (Men & Women), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men) in Police Department and Deputy Jailors (Men) & Deputy Jailors (Women) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department and Station Fire Officers (Men) in A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department via this recruitment process.