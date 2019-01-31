National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) Post-graduation or NEET-PG 2019 examination results have been declared. All the candidates who had appeared in the entrance exam can check the result at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. The website is experiencing some problem as of now but should be up and running in some time.

The scorecard for all the individual candidates will be available for download before February 6th at nbe.edu.in.

The National Board of Education or NBE also released the cut-off marks for various categories. The General Students with the eligibility criteria of 50th percentile had a cut-off mark of 340 out of a possible 1200 marks, whereas the OBC/SC/ST candidates with eligibility criteria of 40th percentile had a cut-off mark of 295. The General PH candidates had a cut-off of 317 marks. The details of the cut-off marks can be accessed here.

How to check the NEET-PG 2019 result:

Visit the official results website. Click on the link to check the NEET-PG 2019 result. A PDF will open which will list details of all the successful candidates (Direct link).

The NEET PG is is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS) and PG Diploma courses. The exam for 2019 was conducted on January 6th and a total of 1.48 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.