Savitribai Phule University, Pune, has started the application process for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) 2019. The MH-SET exam is set to be conducted on June 23rd, 2019. The last day to apply for the exam is February 21st, 2019. All interested candidates can apply online at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

MH-SET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidate to serve as an assistant professor at the university or affiliated colleges in the state of Maharashtra. It should be noted that clearing the exam itself does not guarantee a job and the certificate is only valid in the state of Maharashtra.

The syllabus for all the subjects except Life Science, Chemical Science, Physical Science, Mathematical Science, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science have undergone some changes. Candidates are advised to check this link for detailed syllabus.

How to apply for MH-SET 2019?

Visit the MH-SET 2019 application website. Click on ‘Apply Now’ button on the home page. Click on the User Registration link and fulfill the registration process. With the credentials generated, log-in and submit the application form. Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can check the official website of MH-SET to get more details on syllabus, important dates, eligibility criteria, application process among other details. The exam will be conducted at Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, & Panaji (Goa).