Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has declared the result of the second year Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam today, February 1st, 2019.

The DHSE Kerala had conducted the exam in the month of November 2018. All the students can check the official website, keralaresults.nic.in, to access the result.

How to check Kerala DHSE 2nd year HS Equivalency result: