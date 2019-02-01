Kerala DHSE Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam Nov 2018 2nd year result declared; check for details
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, had conducted the second year exam in the month of November 2018.
Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has declared the result of the second year Higher Secondary Equivalency Exam today, February 1st, 2019.
The DHSE Kerala had conducted the exam in the month of November 2018. All the students can check the official website, keralaresults.nic.in, to access the result.
How to check Kerala DHSE 2nd year HS Equivalency result:
- Visit the Kerala Result home page.
- Click on the link for DHSE Second Year Equivalency Exam link (Direct Link).
- Enter the Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out.