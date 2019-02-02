Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started accepting online applications for competitive recruitment examination for Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) in various Departments/ Organizations. However the number of vacancies has not been specified by the commission yet. Candidates can head directly to the SSC website and start applying starting today.

The last date to apply for the JE posts has been specified as February 25th, while the last date to submit the online application fee is February 27th that is before 5 pm. Candidates who wish to submit the fee via offline mode, will have to do, during bank working hours, before February 28th.

The recruitment exam will comprise of two papers – Paper I and Paper II, scheduled conducted in the month of September and December respectively. Dates for the Paper I exam which will be through CBT mode, will be conducted from 23rd to 27th September, 2019. While the Paper II exam will be held on 29th December, 2019.

How to apply for SSC JE recruitment 2019

Visit the SSC website – ssc.nic.in In case of first time user, register at the site and generate a fresh login ID Use the credentials to login and then click on Apply tab on home page A new page will open, click on JE tab and start applying Fill the details and save the application for future reference

Note that candidates will have to indicate the Centre(s) in the online Application Form in which he/ she desires to take the examination. Following the submission of application no request for change in exam centre will be entertained.

The Examination will consist of two Papers i.e. Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) and Paper-II (Descriptive Type). As mentioned earlier, both papers will be held in separate months. Paper I includes topics such as general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, general awareness for 50 marks and lastly general engineering for 100 marks. On the other hand Paper II being descriptive paper will be branch specific and holds 300 marks.

While the vacancies include engineering vacancies from four different fields, after the selection procedure candidates will be placed in one of the nine organisations mentioned in the official notification. The notification also includes details on age restrictions, eligibility criteria, application fee, recruitment process, exam syllabus and more. It can be accessed directly here.