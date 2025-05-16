The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 10 examination results for the academic year 2024 - 25 today, May 16. The Class 10 board examinations were conducted between March 10 and April 4. Students can now access their results on the official PSEB website pseb.ac.in or through punjab.indiaresults.com.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 95.61%, with three female students scoring a perfect 100%, showcasing exceptional academic performance. In terms of school-wise performance, government schools recorded a pass percentage of 95.47%, with 1,76,605 out of 1,84,984 students clearing the exam. Private schools performed even better, with 71,412 out of 73,649 students passing.

Steps to check PSEB Class 10th result

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in Click on the ‘result’ tab Fill the details and click on ‘submit’ View and download your result

Direct link to the result.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website here.