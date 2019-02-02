Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final merit list for the Combined Defence Service Examination (CDSE) I 2018 on February 1st, 2018. The final merit list can be accessed at the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. A total of 172 candidates have qualified for the CDSE (I) 2018 recruitment process.

Abjeet Singh Bhinder and Prabhav Rajvanshi grabbed the top two spots in the merit list for Officer Training Academy (Men). A total of 130 men featured in the final merit list.

In Officer Training Academy (Women), Pradyumna Chandra and Srishti Rana were placed in number 1 and number 2 positions, respectively. The final list featured 42 women.

The candidates can visit the official UPSC website and access the final merit list under ‘What’s New’ section on the home page. Alternatively, they can click on this direct link which has both the notification of the merit list and the final merit list in a PDF document.

The final merit list have been prepared based on the written exam conducted by the UPSC and interviews conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB).

The recruitment process is being conducted for Officers Training Academy, Chennai for 109th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 23rd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in April, 2019.