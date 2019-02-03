The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is scheduled to declare the results of Group D examinations on February 13th. The candidates who had appeared in the CBT can check the results through all regional websites, links for which can be accessed from here. Following the result declaration, successful candidates will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET), the dates for which will be released later.

PET tests include stipulated physical activities to be performed by Male and Female candidates. They will be given one chance each to conduct the tasks within specified times. No second chances will be given to performing any of the tasks thus practising the same well in advance is advisable. The hall tickets or admit cards for the PET exam will be issued separately.

Following the Physical Endurance Test (PET), there will be medical test and document verification process. Those who clear the CPT, PET will have to pass the medical fitness test. At the interview board, the candidates have to present the medically fit certificate.

RRB had conducted the first level examination for the recruitment of Group D positions from September 2018 to December 2018. More than 1.5 crore applications were received for 62,907 Group D vacancies. Due to the sheer number of applicants, the RRB took more than 3 months to conduct the first level examination.