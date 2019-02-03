Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result for the 60th, 61st, and 62nd Combined Competitive Exam on February 2nd, 2019. The final result was released after the Commission conducted interviews of 1591 candidates from December 22nd to December 29th, 2018. All the candidates who have appeared in the interviews can check the result at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total number of 1650 candidates had qualified to appear in the interviews for 60th to 62nd Combined Competitive Exam, out of which 59 candidates did not appear.

The notification of the result also detailed candidates who were rejected for various grounds like problems with documents or candidates whose candidature were cancelled for various reasons.

Sushant Kumar Chanchal grabbed the number 1 in the merit list for Bihar Administrative Service out of a total of 244 candidates who feature in the merit list. For Bihar Police Service, Anand Kumar was placed first in the merit out of a total 50 candidates. Aseem Kumar was ranked first out of 73 people in Bihar Financial Service.

Candidates can access the result at the official website and click on the result link on the home page. Alternatively, candidates can click at this direct link to access the result.

The PDF has names of all the candidates featured in the merit list and cut-off marks for the written and the final exam. The mark sheets for all the candidates will be released in the near future at the official website, the notification says.