Karnataka Examination Authority has started accepting online applications for the CET 2019 at official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in. While the last date to apply is February 28th, before 5.30 pm. Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science courses, B.Pharma and other similar professional courses.

The application fee for the exam has to be paid at specified banks or e-post offices by March 6th, 2019. Further, candidates also have the provision of editing or modifying the already submitted application from March 19th to March 25th.

How to apply for Karnataka CET 2019

Visit the official website – www.kea.kar.nic.in Click on CET 2019 link from Flash news section On the new page, click CET 2019 – online application link Register to login and enter the online application Fill the application and submit.

As per the time table, the exams itself this year will be conducted on April 23rd and 24th in two sessions each. The morning session will be from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and the afternoon session will begin from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. Exam for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted on the day one that is April 23rd followed by Physics and Chemistry exams on April 24th.

Additionally, CET 2019 will be conducted in Kannada language as well for candidates from specified region. Students from Hornadu and Gadinadu are eligible to take the test in Kannada and it will be conducted only from Bengaluru location. The exam has been scheduled for April 25th, 2019.

On separate note, the notification states that to claim seat under agriculturist quota, document verification will be conducted at the respective Practical Test Centres from May 13th to 15th, 2019 and Practical Examination on “Identification of Agriculture Related Specimens will be conducted on May 18th, 2019.

Candidates can download the Information Bulletin hosted on the KEA Website, containing details about academic eligibility for various courses, eligibility conditions to apply, reservation of seats to certain category of students, how to submit application online, determination of merit etc.