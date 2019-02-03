National Testing Agency (NTA) will be declaring the CMAT 2019 and GPAT 2019 examination result on February 5th, 2019, according to Indianexpress.com website.

The date of the result for both the exams was revealed by DG NTA Vineet Joshi to the website. Candidates can access the result at the respective official website, that is ntacmat.nic.in and ntagpat.nic.in.

Talking to the website, Joshi said, “The results of CMAT, GPAT examinations will be released on February 5, 2019. This year, around 60,000 candidates appeared for CMAT examinations, and 40,000 candidates appeared for GPAT.”

NTA had conducted Common Management Admissions Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2019 examination on January 28th, 2019 in 84 cities and around a lakh candidates had participated in the exam.

How is check CMAT 2019 and GPAT 2019 result: