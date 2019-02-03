Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) in two notices has confirmed the exam centres, allotted seats, exam dates, time schedule and admit card release date for two of its recruitment exams. Both are written examinations that were advertised earlier by the commission and will be held this month in February.

OPSC will be conducting written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director of O.P.S. Cadre and Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon) posts. The exam for Asst Director will be held on February 16th, Saturday, and 17th, Sunday, at two examination centres in Cuttack. While the exam for Medical officers will be conducted at five examination centres in Bhubaneshwar on February 17th.

Notably admit card or admission certificate for both the recruitment examinations will be made available from February 8th onwards and candidates are advised to download the same from OPSC website – www.opsc.gov.in.

Details about the examination centre and roll numbers allocated for each centres can be accessed by candidates from the notifications linked here for Medical officer exam, Bhubaneshwar and Asst. Director exam, Cuttack. A total of 785 roll numbers have been divided among two DAV Public schools in Cuttack. Similarly 1916 candidates will be appearing for the Medical officer’s exam at five different centres in Bhubaneshwar.